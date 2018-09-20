Start your day with Hammy’s call of Cleveland’s walk-off grand slam against the White Sox

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians scored four runs against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday and they all came from one swing of the bat.
Jason Kipnis blasted a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 9th inning to win the game.
The hit from Kipnis came off of a 3-2 count with one out.
The Indians are 85-66 on the year.
Cleveland clinched the division this past week.
It is pretty much set in stone the Indians will play the Houston Astros in the divisional round of the playoffs.
