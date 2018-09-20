Sunny Side Up: Should in-class presentations be mandatory?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
A Tweet two weeks ago went viral saying “Stop forcing students to present in front of the class and give them a choice not to.”
The tweet had more than 407,000 likes and more 138,000 retweets.
Many people in the Twitter conversation say it is difficult for students with anxiety problems to give a presentation.
Question of the day:
Should in-class presentations be mandatory?
Make sure you post your questions in the comment section on Facebook.
"Sunny Side Up" airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.