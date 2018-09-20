Tornado warnings expire; severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service for southeastern Geauga County and western Trumbull counties expired by 3:30 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, more than 83,000 people were impacted by the warning.
Other than tornadoes, residents in the impacted area should watch for quarter-sized hail and strong winds.
Schools in Chardon were placed on lockdown until the threat passed.
As a precaution, residents were urged to take cover in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.
A severe thunder storm warning was also issued for parts of Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Trumbull counties. The storm warning in Cuyahoga County was in effect until 3:15 p.m, while the other warning was in place until 4:15 p.m.
Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing coverage.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.