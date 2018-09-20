VIDEO: Woman escapes before train hits, destroys car

HALLANDALE, FL (WSVN/CNN) - A Florida driver had a close call when she narrowly escaped as a train crashed into her car.
Margarita Hall made a wrong turn, ended up driving on train tracks and got stuck.
But she got out before her vehicle was destroyed by an oncoming train.
It was all caught on surveillance video.
"They are big, heavy solid steel pieces of equipment and cars stand no chance,” said Chief Mark Ellis of the Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue. “It's the equivalent of a semi truck running over a can."
The small SUV was no match for the high-speed train in Hallandale Beach early Wednesday morning.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
"When she made this mistake, there was no train coming,” Ellis said. “She was just heading down Hambrick road and made a wrong turn onto the tracks."
Surveillance cameras from a nearby business catch the car as it comes to a stop on the rails.
The driver gets out to call 911 and moments later her car is struck.
Fire crews say it's very fortunate she knew to get out of the car immediately.
"Aside from being shaken up, she's going fine, there was no injury on the train,” Ellis said. “She was not injured either so we were very fortunate in this particular circumstance."
Hall said she thankful she was able to get out of her car on time.
There were 26 passengers on the train at the time.
None of them were hurt, and they were later put onto another train bound for Miami.
