Violence in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -“It’s very frustrating because it’s more than zero. It’s also frustrating because the majority are African-American males,” said Sharyna Cloud.
Cloud is the director for the Peacemakers Alliance. They are in the streets every day trying to prevent violence, which has been a tough job in the past week.
“Gun violence won’t solve anything. It creates more hurtful feelings, depression, trauma, anger, which could turn to retaliation,” Cloud said.
Cleveland police say 5 people have been killed this week, including a 94 year-old woman in her daughter’s home in Slavic Village.
A 21 year-old man was shot to death at the Zelma George Rec Center Wednesday night, a place that’s supposed to be safe. There was a Peacemakers Alliance member there at the time of the shooting.
Has it just been a violent week? Let’s compare. Back in 2010, 74 people killed. The number didn’t jump above 100 until 2014. Last year 130 people were killed in the city.
Cloud argues to bring those numbers down, it will take police in the streets, but more so, action from neighbors.
“Serious conversations about the availability of guns. I don’t happen to hear that often in the rooms I’m in, the meetings I attend. Just the access to those weapons and the engagement from the community,” Cloud said.
