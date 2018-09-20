Name released of man killed at Zelma George rec center in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man is dead and a teen suffered gunshot wounds to both legs after a gunman opened fire on the city’s East Side Wednesday.
Cleveland Police say 21-year-old Sarontay Williams was shot in the head and died at University Hospitals.
The 15-year-old is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting broke out when a suspect opened fire at Zelma George Recreation Center, located at 3155 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Police said officers received information the incident stemmed from an argument that escalated.
Police are investigating, and no arrests have been announced.
