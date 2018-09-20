30-year-old man dies from gunshot to the head, 16-year-old caught in line of fire: Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man is dead and a teen suffered gunshot wounds to both legs after a gunman opened fire on the city’s East Side Wednesday.
According to Cleveland Police, the 30-year-old man was shot in the head and died at University Hospitals.
The 16-year-old is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting broke out when a suspect opened fire at Zelma George Recreation Center, located at 3155 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Police are investigating, and no arrests have been announced.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
