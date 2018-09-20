30-year-old man dies from gunshot to the head, 16-year-old caught in line of fire: Cleveland Police

A man is dead and a teen has been hospitalized after a double shooting Wednesday. (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | September 19, 2018 at 7:23 PM EST - Updated September 19 at 8:14 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man is dead and a teen suffered gunshot wounds to both legs after a gunman opened fire on the city’s East Side Wednesday.

Zelma George Rec Center shooting

According to Cleveland Police, the 30-year-old man was shot in the head and died at University Hospitals.

The 16-year-old is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting broke out when a suspect opened fire at Zelma George Recreation Center, located at 3155 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Police are investigating, and no arrests have been announced.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

