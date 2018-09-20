17-year-old twins shot in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Twin brothers are recovering after being shot Wednesday evening.
Akron police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of East South Street around 8:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they were flagged down by a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the arm. His twin brother had also been shot in the arm.
One brother was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital by his mother and the other brother was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital by paramedics.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police.
