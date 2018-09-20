Youngstown area student scores a perfect 36 on ACT

MAHONING COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - At the age of 17 Matthew Rossi really believes there is nothing he can’t do including conquering the ACT.
Rossi scored a 33 when he took the test as a freshman.
It was at this moment he knew he could get a perfect score.
“My junior year I took it in October and I got a 35 then in February I took the one the school offered and I got a 36,” he said.
But he doesn’t take all the credit.
His mom Becky, a single mom has been his wingman since he was born.
“It was always you are going to college if you work hard you are going to have your choice of where you go,” she said.
Matthew says his secret to the test is taking it multiple times.
He’s convinced he can help anyone get a good score. Knowing the difficult ACT is half the battle.
While anyone would have been satisfied with a 33, not Matt.
“I really love a challenge and getting a perfect score is part of that.”
