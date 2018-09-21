Allegations surface over prank causing allergic reaction in Hancock Co. student

HANCOCK CO., KY, (WFIE) - A Hancock County teenager is recovering after an allergic reaction and his mother said it was no accident.
Peanut butter was reportedly spread on some of his possessions during school by another student.
17-year-old Keegan Oliver is a Junior at Hancock County Schools. His mother, Stacy, said he was diagnosed with Asperger’s when he started school, but his family learned he had a life-threatening peanut allergy when was only 15-months-old.
“Even with his family he’s just not a real social guy, he’s really quiet, keeps to himself, he tries to fit in but sometimes it’s hard,” Stacy described.
Last Friday, she says, while Keegan was away from his supplies at school, another student smeared peanut butter on some of his possessions.
“He got it on his hands, because they didn’t tell him,” Stacy recalled. This caused a panic, a reaction and she added it’s not the first time her son has been picked on.
“It’s devastating,” Stacy told us.
Now she’s demanding an explanation from school leaders. The principal tells 14 News they can’t comment on personnel matters. But Stacy says she met with the principal and superintendent Thursday afternoon. She added the district determined the act was not bullying because this was the first report.
“Now if he would’ve gone into that school with gun or knife and said ‘I’m going kill you Keegan,’ his punishment would’ve been more severe,” Stacy added.
Keegan went to the doctor, got a shot and rested over the weekend. Stacy says he was timid to return to school because he was worried about what other students would think, but says he has been treated nicer because of it.
“I think it has taught several kids a lesson in behavior,” Stacy stated.
Stacy says she plans to go in front of the school board.
The family is now considering filing charges.
