Avon Lake principal fights online bullying after student receives disturbing threat

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 12-year-old Avon Lake girl received a disturbing message on the social media site TikTok.
The message read, “Kate should go die.”
We used the name Kate for privacy purposes.
TikTok claims their “mission is to capture and present the world’s creativity.”
That clearly wasn’t the case in this situation.
Learwood Middle School Principal Vishtasp Nuggud responded to the incident,
“It’s scary. It’s scary. It’s hard for me to read about kids in our building and I can’t imagine what it would be like if it was my child,” he said.
After an investigation, school administrators, the student, and the parent were relieved to find the person who posted the message wasn’t a student at the school.
The girl’s mom contacted TikTok and the harasser’s account was pulled.
The mother still wants answers.
Cleveland 19 emailed TikTok asking a number of questions including:
- “What is being done to comb the site for words like kill, death, or die?"
- “Do you turn these accounts and turn them over to police?”
TikTok repeatedly referred us to their website. We found a line that says quote:
“If we receive information that gives us a good faith belief that there is an emergency involving the risk of death or serious physical injury to a person, we may provide information necessary to prevent that harm as permitted by applicable law.”
On Thursday night, parents in Avon Lake were out enjoying watching their kids being kids, but they couldn’t help but worry.
Jean Adams said her daughter told her all about the message the student received.
Adams says she doesn’t allow her 13 year-old daughter to use social media.
When asked “Why,” she answered.
“Probably seeing other kids using it and what was going on.”
Linda Barlok allows it but with strict rules.
“We make sure that we know our kids passwords and they have a curfew when they’re on their devices,” she said.
Nuggud says parents just need to pay attention everyday to all social media sites their children are using.
“The scary part is, by the time one stops two or three new ones come up.” Nuggud warns parents of another site called “House Party.” He says it’s similar to Facebook Live, but anyone can automatically hop in and listen to your conversation and you can’t get rid of them unless they choose to leave.
