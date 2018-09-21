Baker Mayfield enters game as Tyrod Taylor enters concussion protocol

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield got his first action of the regular season Thursday night against the New York Jets.
After a struggling performance early the Browns found themselves down 14-0.
Tyrod Taylor got banged up on a play late in the second quarter and it was Mayfield who got the call.
After entering the game with 1 minute and 41 seconds on the clock Mayfield threw for 47 yards, beating Taylor’s 19.
The drive led to the Browns' first score of the night, a field goal from new signee Greg Joseph.
Tyrod Taylor will be out the remainder of the game with a concussion.
