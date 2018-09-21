Baker Mayfield enters game as Tyrod Taylor enters concussion protocol

Baker Mayfield gave the squad a burst of energy with 1:41 left in the 2nd quarter.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield huddles with his teammates during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By John Deike | September 20, 2018 at 9:10 PM EST - Updated September 20 at 9:24 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield got his first action of the regular season Thursday night against the New York Jets.

After a struggling performance early the Browns found themselves down 14-0.

Tyrod Taylor got banged up on a play late in the second quarter and it was Mayfield who got the call.

After entering the game with 1 minute and 41 seconds on the clock Mayfield threw for 47 yards, beating Taylor’s 19.

The drive led to the Browns' first score of the night, a field goal from new signee Greg Joseph.

Tyrod Taylor will be out the remainder of the game with a concussion.

