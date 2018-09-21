Browns official reveals what happened to the ‘rally possum’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Many are crediting a “rally possum” for the Cleveland Browns victory Thursday night.
The animal was seen roaming the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium until it was snatched by the tail by a fearless Browns fan and stuffed into a cardboard box.
Videos of the capture have been viewed online millions of times.
The video left many asking what happened to the animal.
According to Browns communication department, the possum was “humanely released outside” of the stadium.
Is it a coincidence that the possum’s appearance occurred on the same night the Browns snapped a 635-day winless streak? Perhaps the Browns should allow a possum in the stadium more often.
