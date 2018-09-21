Carlos Hyde welcomes baby boy after Browns win

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde welcomed a baby boy to his family following the Browns’ win.
Hyde announced the news on Twitter just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.
According to his tweet, the baby is an 8-pound, 11-ounce boy named Carlos Hyde Jr.
There was speculation before the game that the starting running back wasn’t going to play against the New York Jets because labor was induced.
Hyde instead played a huge role in the Browns win, running for two touchdowns on 98 yards.
After one of his scores, Hyde celebrated by cradling the football in the endzone like a newborn baby.
A lot of excitement for the former Ohio State Buckeye, who also celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday.
