Caught on camera: Cleveland woman held responsible for package she says FedEx never delivered.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One Cleveland woman claims she’s being held responsible for FedEx’s mess up.
She was supposed to receive an important package from the cable company, but says it never made it.
“FedEx claimed they delivered my package. So, now I am liable for a package that I never received,” said Cleveland resident Hailey Slone.
Her package from Spectrum was supposed to be delivered the other day,
"It was a modem and some cords. I can't even have internet because they won't give me another box until that one shows up," said Slone.
She decided to check the surveillance cameras when she saw the unthinkable.
"He did not know that I had cameras and I checked every angle. He did not once get out of his truck," added Slone,
It appears the FedEx Driver pulled up and sat in the car for a few minutes. He later goes to the back, comes back up front and then drives off.
According to the video, he never once getting out the vehicle.
“He’s the one that’s gonna say, Yeah, I scanned it. I put it on their porch and what are they gonna say, Oh, I wasn’t there. They didn’t give me a time,” continued Slone.
Though she’s not happy with the situation, Slone tells Clevand 19 she’s grateful her cameras caught the whole thing on tape, but feels bad for others that may be in a similar position that are less fortunate.
“It’s their word against the FedEx driver which more than likely their gonna take the side of the FedEx driver. I feel bad for those people because they don’t have proof to show that they never got the package. At least I have an argument. I have proof,” added Slone.
One question that still seems to be on her mind is the motive. After all, it was just a modem.
"I didn't think it was worth stealing if that's what happened but it's nothing worth value on the street and they can track it. I just don't see the point, maybe they couldn't find it. I don't want to give excuses. But they should have said not found or not delivered, because now I'm liable," concluded Slone.
FedEx sent Cleveland 19 News this statement saying, "We take service concerns very seriously and will work directly with this customer to help resolve the issue."
