Christmas comes early for first pour of Great Lakes Brewing’s Christmas Ale

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Christmas comes early this year as a date has been set for the first pour of Great Lakes Brewing’s Christmas Ale.
The “Christmas Ale First Pour” party is scheduled for Oct. 25.
“Christmas Ale will flow, holiday music will fill the air, and together we’ll toast the return of everyone’s favorite seasonal tradition,” the Great Lakes Brewing Company announced on Facebook.
Each year’s batch tastes different than the last mix because of the variety in fresh ingredients that are used.
The event is free and open to the public, beginning at 11 a.m. Brewer Santa will deliver and tap the first keg of Christmas Ale shortly after.
The day will be filled with holiday cheer, food specials, music, and more.
The first bottles and kegs of Christmas Ale will then be available excluseivelt at the Great Lakes Brewing Company’s gist shop on Oct. 26.
