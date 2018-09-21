Cleveland Browns’ Carlos Hyde playing game while awaiting birth of child

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - According to NFL reporter Omar Ruiz, Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde is expecting a child during Thursday night’s matchup.
Hyde arrived after spending all day with his wife as labor was induced yesterday.
He showed up to FirstEnergy Stadium about 2 hours before game time against the New York Jets.
If the baby makes an appearance tonight, he will star the same birthday as his father, who turned 28 on Thursday.
The 6-foot, 230 pound running back is spending his first season with the Brownies.
In the past 4 seasons he’s accrued over 2,800 yards and 23 touchdowns.
