Cleveland fan catches possum during game, Browns beat the Jets 21-17

A turning point that won’t show up on the stat sheet was a possum at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland fan catches possum during game, Browns beat the Jets 21-17
Cleveland Browns fans watching the game against the New York Jets. (WOIO)
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 21, 2018 at 3:38 AM EST - Updated September 21 at 3:38 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-17 on Thursday, this was the team’s first win since 2016.

A turning point that won’t show up on the stat sheet was a possum at FirstEnergy Stadium.

A video from Busted Coverage shows a Browns catching a possum during the game.

“Just a regular night in rural Ohio,” Jessi Davin posted on Twitter.

Fans have been waiting 600+ days to see a Browns victory.

“Definitely looking like he’s done this enough times to know how to secure the animal,” Josh Beardly commented.

Cleveland is now 1-1-1 on the year.

“Browns fans are going to smuggle at one possum into the next home game,” Another user posted.

The Browns even gave a shout out to the possum.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.