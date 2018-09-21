Cleveland fan catches possum during game, Browns beat the Jets 21-17

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-17 on Thursday, this was the team’s first win since 2016.
A turning point that won’t show up on the stat sheet was a possum at FirstEnergy Stadium.
A video from Busted Coverage shows a Browns catching a possum during the game.
“Just a regular night in rural Ohio,” Jessi Davin posted on Twitter.
Fans have been waiting 600+ days to see a Browns victory.
“Definitely looking like he’s done this enough times to know how to secure the animal,” Josh Beardly commented.
Cleveland is now 1-1-1 on the year.
“Browns fans are going to smuggle at one possum into the next home game,” Another user posted.
The Browns even gave a shout out to the possum.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.