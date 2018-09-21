Cuyahoga Falls men robbed at gunpoint meeting online buyer

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Two Cuyahoga Falls men were robbed at gunpoint in the area of Sylvan and Palmetto Avenues Thursday evening meeting a potential buyer for a cell phone.
Akron police officers said the victims had met the buyers on the “Let Go” online site.
When the victims arrived, they were confronted by three armed men.
The suspects forced them to lay on the ground and one victim was pistol whipped while they were robbed of the cell phone and car keys.
According to police, the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s 2006 Pontiac G6.
The car was spotted several minutes later and the driver led police on a short chase before crashing at Brown Street and Cypress Avenue.
Two juveniles were taken into custody after a short foot chase.
A 17-year-old Cleveland boy and a 16-year-old Akron boy are now facing criminal charges and are at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.
Officers added a loaded handgun was found in the car.
