Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad takes you through a historic journey through Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A piece of history will chug its way through the area this weekend.
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad tours has acquired four California Zephyr rail cars from the 40s and 50s.
They make their maiden voyage Friday night.
Guests will be transported through time on the three and a half hour tour complete with dinner and entertainment.
A historic locomotive will pull the cars on the 26 mile journey through the Cuyahoga Valley.
Guests are encouraged to dress the part of a 1940s passenger while on board.
The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad also has a number of other events coming up on the train including Wine and Beer tastings, a Fall Flyer, and a Polar Express.
You can buy tickets and find out more details on their website, cvsr.com.
