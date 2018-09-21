Donations accepted for the victims of the Olmsted Falls condo fire

OLMSTED FALLS, OH (WOIO) - The cause of the massive blaze at Chandlers Lane Condominiums Thursday morning remains under investigation.
Multiple fire departments responded to 23002 Chandlers Lane around 10 a.m.
Two firefighters and a resident suffered minor injuries.
The Red Cross did not need to provide shelter or lodging to any of the residents Thursday evening; however, they did provide financial assistance to two families.
People can drop off non-perishable food items at Olmsted Falls City Hall and clothing can be dropped off at the Salvation Army.
Those who receive assistance from the Red Cross will get clothing vouchers, good at any Salvation Army Store.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.