Father of Mansfield fugitive asks son to surrender: ‘You’ve proven your point’

Craig says his son is on the run as protest of injustice in his community after being arrested for allegedly attacking the town’s former mayor. Craig believes what happened is a cover-up and that the former mayor is the one who attacked his son. The family said there is video evidence that was allegedly altered by police. Shawn was charged with the attack and ordered to appear in court. Craig said his son refused to surrender until the people involved in “small town politics” are arrested.