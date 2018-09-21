Father of Mansfield fugitive asks son to surrender: ‘You’ve proven your point’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The father of a man on the run from federal authorities is asking his son to turn himself in.
Shawn Christy is wanted by federal authorities for allegedly threatening President Trump and other officials. He was last seen in Mansfield on Sunday when he crashed a stolen car. Since then, federal, local and state law enforcement have been searching for Christy. The search even prompting school lock-downs and closures.
Craig Christy spoke to Cleveland 19 reporter Shannon Houser over the phone on Thursday evening. He lives in McAdoo, Penn.
“Every second you’re wondering ‘Oh my God,’ are you going to get a call that your son is dead," Craig said.
Craig Christy says he hasn’t seen his son Shawn for three months. The last time he saw him, Craig attempted to turn him into authorities. He said Shawn took off.
On Sunday, Shawn is believed to have crashed a car in Mansfield. US Marshals believe he ran into the woods. Craig is confident his son can survive in the wild.
“He’s been trained since he was a young man, since he could walk to be able to survive in the woods," Craig explained.
Officials are calling him armed and dangerous. His dad says, though, he’s anything but dangerous.
“Shawn is not a danger to anybody. He’s not a danger to himself. He’s not a danger to anybody. He doesn’t want to hurt anybody," Craig said.
Craig says his son is on the run as protest of injustice in his community after being arrested for allegedly attacking the town’s former mayor. Craig believes what happened is a cover-up and that the former mayor is the one who attacked his son. The family said there is video evidence that was allegedly altered by police. Shawn was charged with the attack and ordered to appear in court. Craig said his son refused to surrender until the people involved in “small town politics” are arrested.
Shawn’s father says he doesn’t believe his son is still in Ohio. This week, Dog the Bounty Hunter announced he’s joining in the fight to find Shawn and get him safely into custody.
“I’m loving it. I have great respect for Dog. He’s an expert in what he does," Craig said. He added. “I believe we’ll get far better results of getting Shawn safe and into custody.”
Craig’s message for his son:
“Shawn, please surrender. You’ve proven your point.”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.