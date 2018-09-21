Food Rescue: App for volunteers connecting donated food with hungry Clevelanders

Hunger Network launched a new program asking volunteers to pick up and deliver donations to hunger centers.

By Jen Picciano | September 21, 2018 at 3:12 PM EST - Updated September 21 at 3:13 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Hunger Network is poised to launch a new campaign combining the latest technology, volunteers and Northeast Ohioans in need.

Hunger Network Food Rescue is currently recruiting volunteers and donors to use an app developed exclusively for the program. It’s like Uber for volunteering.

People have full time jobs. People have kids.  It’s hard to work around that. This is a way to work it in to busy schedules.
Lynne Hutchison, Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland
(Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland)

Here’s how it works:

Volunteers download the app and agree to make regular or “pop-up” pick-ups of food (whole, fresh fruits, vegetables and bread) that would otherwise be discarded.

The volume and location of the pick-ups are customized for volunteers, based on their chosen mode of transportation (vehicle, bicycle or walking) and their work and residential neighborhood.

When a donation becomes available from a partner, like a grocery store, farmers market or restaurant, volunteers are alerted through the app and asked to accept or decline the assignment.

If they accept, they’re given step-by-step instructions and directions to complete the task.

The challenge has always been transporting the items that we have to donate.  And now that we’re going to have this great volunteer base to transport these fruits and vegetables directly to the people who need them the most is what is going to make everything so much easier.
Ashley Weingart, Perfectly Imperfect Produce

Hunger Network representatives say this will help low-income people throughout Greater Cleveland have access to healthier food.

According to the Hunger Network, one in five people in Cuyahoga County experience food insecurity, and 40 percent of food in our country goes to waste.

A lot of my clients are seniors and they aren’t able to go to the places where they give out the vegetables.  So they rely on the Bread of Life to get the vegetables and the things they need.
Debra Robinson, Bread of Life Food Pantry

Cleveland will be one of four cities in the nation to launch the program. It promises to prevent food waste, reduce landfill contribution and reduce carbon emissions.

Over the project’s first three years, it’s estimated that Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland will save over 2 million pounds of food worth more than $4.82 million. It would provide approximately 1,538,462 meals.

Hunger Network is currently looking for donor partners, as well as volunteers for the Food Rescue program.

