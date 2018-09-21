Game of the week: Akron Hoban vs. St. Vincent St. Mary

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - There will be a battle for bragging rights in Akron when the Hoban Knights travel to take on St. Vincent St. Mary Fighting Irish.
The schools are only miles apart, but there is no love between the two private institutions.
The rivalry goes back decades, with the record currently sitting at 22-21 in favor of Hoban.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Infocision Stadium.
Fans gathered hours before kickoff to tailgate in the parking lot.
The Fighting Irish finished as state semifinalist with a 10-4 last season.
The Division III powerhouse is looking to build off a strong campaign with the help of first year head coach Bobby Nickol.
The team is currently 3-1 with a lone loss to Massillion Washington the first game of the season.
They’ve bounced back from their growing pains with solid production out their starting tailback Terrance Keyes Jr., who finished with 156 yards, and 3 touchdowns last game against Cardinal Mooney.
The Hoban Knights are looking for a strong performance after toppling Youngstown Ursuline last week, 56-28.
The Knights have a stable of solid backs in Tyris Dickerson, Shane Hamm, DeaMonte Trayanum and Kobe Campbell who each rushed for a score last game.
Hoban is currently ranked no. 3 in high school football for the Midwest region in USA Today.
Coverage for the highly anticipated match-up can be seen from our social media accounts, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Tune in to watch Under The Lights tonight at 11 p.m.
