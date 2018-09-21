Hurricane Florance may impact pork and poultry prices, but so far not in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The total impact of Hurricane Florance in North and South Carolina is still being tabulated, on top of the 42 who lost their lives because of the storm.
According to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, “Preliminary livestock losses are 3.4 million poultry and an estimate of 5,500 hogs.”
Those kinds of losses could have an impact on grocery store prices, especially in that region of the country.
Cleveland 19 contacted Giant Eagle, the largest grocery store chain in Northeast Ohio, to see if they expect prices to rise on pork and poultry.
A spokesperson for Giant Eagle said while they have heard of some pork markets going up, it does not anticipate an increase in its store.
Dave’s Supermarket has not responded to similar questions.
Even local butchers say they do not anticipate an increase because the majority of their pork comes from local suppliers.
