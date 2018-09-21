3 infants stabbed at a daycare in New York

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - WCBS Newsradio is reporting three infants were stabbed at a daycare in Flushing, New York.
Officers are on scene, reporter Marla Diamond said one of the infants is in serious condition.
Police tell WCBS the incident happened on 161st Street at a home that is set up as a daycare center.
Investigators said a call came into dispatchers around 3:40 a.m., according to WCBS.
Diamond is also reporting a 52-year-old woman was found at the scene with slash wounds to her wrist, she is being questioned by police.
