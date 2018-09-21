JR Smith keeps his promise after the Browns win

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Every Cleveland Browns fan was excited during the team’s comeback win against the New York Jets including Cavaliers guard JR Smith.
Smith attended the game at FirstEnergy stadium and was posting to his Instagram while Cleveland was ending the team’s losing streak.
The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year said he would take his shirt off if Cleveland got the victory.
During the comeback Smith was going crazy for the plays Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry were making on the field.
Once the Browns got the win, a fan captured video of Smith shirtless.
