Man in boxers breaks into Springfield woman’s home

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Springfield Township and Lakemore Police Departments responded to a residence in the 700 block of Lessig Ave for a burglary in progress at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The victim reportedly told officers that she was lying in bed when she observed a strange man standing in the doorway of the bedroom only wearing boxers.
Police say the woman confronted the suspect and screamed for him to get out. He then grabbed a child’s backpack and fled the scene.
The suspect was reportedly found hiding under a parked vehicle one house down from the victim.
According to police, the suspect was still in his underwear when he admitted entering the residence through an unlocked sliding glass door.
Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Christian M. Beard of Akron.
Beard is reportedly charged with burglary and booked into the Summit County Jail. His motive is unclear at this time.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
