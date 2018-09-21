Man dies after climbing on top of moving train

MAMARONECK, NY (News 12 Westchester/CNN) – Commuters on a train in New York state had a frightening experience Wednesday night.
One witness said he watched a man climb on top of the moving train, then fall to his death.
Cellphone video shows a man on the train yelling for “Mikey,” moments after 24-year-old Michael Vigeant fell off the roof, according to Metro-North train officials.
Michael Pellicci, who recorded the cell phone video, said he and a majority of the New Haven Line passengers were heading home from a Yankees game.
Along the way, Pellicci said he saw Vigeant and another man – who Pellicci said was Vigeant’s brother – running up and down the aisles.
At one point, the men even attempted to climb to the top of the train car. That’s when the conductor took action.
Pellicci described the scene:
"[The conductor] grabbed one of the brothers down and he told the brother, he goes, ‘What are you doing?’ He goes, ‘Well, I thought there was an observatory deck up there.’ He goes, ‘Observatory deck? The only thing up there is 12,000 volts.’ And we told him, ‘Another kid is up there right now, there was another kid that went up before,’ and as soon as we said that, you heard a thud and then you saw a red light flash."
The train stopped running for nearly three hours as passengers waited without electricity until police cleared the scene.
"You pray that the kid did live, but you had that feeling, like, ‘I don't think this is good,’" Pellicci said.
According to a Metro-North representative, Vigeant came into contact with wires, and died at a local hospital.
Pellicci said he hopes the incident sends a message to others.
"Your actions last you a lifetime, and you have to take responsibility, and you have to understand that things could hurt you," he said.
