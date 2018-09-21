Northern Ohio Weather: ALERT for severe storm threat this afternoon

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A strong cold front will be tracking through our area later today and evening. It is going to be another very warm and humid day. We will be approaching 90 degrees for a high. Strong winds out of the south and southwest will give you the hint that something is approaching. Thunderstorms will be developing to our west this afternoon then track this way. It looks like we will see one wave of storms. The storms are expected to be severe with damaging winds the main severe weather threat. Be prepared to take shelter if and when severe thunderstorm warnings or tornado warnings are issued. We will be monitoring this throughout the day and the team is ready for anything. Much cooler air builds in tonight as we crash into the 50s overnight. We will not make it out of the 60s for a high tomorrow.