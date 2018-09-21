NWS confirms tornado touched down near Middlefield on Thursday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in southeastern Geauga County on Thursday.
A tornado warning was issued by the NWS around 2:30 p.m. for parts of Geauga and western Trumbull counties, impacting nearly 83,000 residents in the area.
Cleveland 19 News surveyed the area after the warning expired and found multiple trees damaged and a collapsed barn structure in Middlefield.
The warnings expired by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
More details regarding the tornado’s path will be released at a later date.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.