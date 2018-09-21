Olmsted Falls officials give update on devastating fire at condo buildings

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officials in Olmsted Falls are expected to provide an update to Thursday’s devastating fire at a condominium complex.
A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.
The fire broke out at the condo buildings on Chandlers Lane Thursday just after 10 a.m.
Heavy smoke and intense flames were seen billowing from the buildings when first responders arrived to the scene.
Donations are being accepted for the victims of the condo fire.
