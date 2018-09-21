Potential fire code lapses could explain daunting apartment blazes

OLMSTED FALLS, OH (WOIO) - As the Olmsted Falls Village Apartments burned on Thursday morning, some of the people who had escaped the fire were stunned at just how quickly the fire spread across the top of the complex.
But T.J. Martin of the Parma fire department was not surprised, at all. He was just thankful, like everyone else, that no one -- including the firefighters -- lost their lives.
Martin tells Cleveland 19 that modern apartment construction, because it is considered lightweight, is not required by Ohio code to include fire walls up and through attic areas.
“They don’t fire wall them floor to ceiling all the way up into the attic, and it is my understanding that the Olmsted Falls fire is that it went into the attic, and horizontally, the fire spread throughout the complex,” Martin said.
And you have probably heard this advice before, but Martin believes the key aspect to surviving any fire is to have working smoke detectors throughout your apartment, and he also stressed having a plan in case you find yourself in a fire.
“One of the big things a lot of people forget to do is plan a way out and not only one way,” Martin says, “Plan a secondary way out if you’re primary way is impeded by fire and smoke.”
