Rescued kitten was pulled from the mouth of a fox

It wasn’t until a trip to the vet that the rescuer realized she had saved a bobcat

Rescued kitten was pulled from the mouth of a fox
Lake Metroparks treats nearly 2,000 injured or orphaned animals annually at the Kevin P Clinton Wildlife Center. While it isn’t always possible the goal of the facility is to return animals to the wild, however because many animal’s injuries prevent that, the Wildlife Center is home to several species. (Michael Dakota)
By Michael Dakota | September 21, 2018 at 2:09 PM EST - Updated September 21 at 2:15 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A rescued kitten was in the jaws of a fox when a woman visiting Tappan Lake in Harrison County first saw her. The woman chased down the fox and took the kitten to the veterinarian. It was in that vet’s office that she learned this wasn’t an ordinary kitten, it was, in fact, a bobcat.

A five-month-old kitten was rescued from certain death when a woman visiting Tappan Lake saw the kitten in the jaws of a fox. She chased the fox down and unknowingly rescued the bobcat.
A five-month-old kitten was rescued from certain death when a woman visiting Tappan Lake saw the kitten in the jaws of a fox. She chased the fox down and unknowingly rescued the bobcat. (Lake Metroparks)

From that point authorities started looking for a place to take the cat.

The Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center, inside Lake Metroparks, treats nearly 2,000 injured or orphaned animals a year. While there are several permanent residents at the Wildlife Center, their goal is to tend to sick and injured animals and release them back into the wild.

“The cat was very weak and underweight but otherwise healthy,” Tammy O’Neil said.

Lake County Wildlife Center raising bobcat

The native endangered Ohio cat is now living at the wildlife center and being conditioned to live in the wild. “We’ll have him a year,” O’Neil said. Then the cat will be released.

(Click on the photo gallery below to see some of the Center’s permanent residents)

Human engagement with the bobcat is very limited to promote a healthy return to the wild. However, Lake Metroparks recently launched a webcam that allows the public access to the bobcat’s pen.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.