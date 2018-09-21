Rescued kitten was pulled from the mouth of a fox

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A rescued kitten was in the jaws of a fox when a woman visiting Tappan Lake in Harrison County first saw her. The woman chased down the fox and took the kitten to the veterinarian. It was in that vet’s office that she learned this wasn’t an ordinary kitten, it was, in fact, a bobcat.
From that point authorities started looking for a place to take the cat.
The Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center, inside Lake Metroparks, treats nearly 2,000 injured or orphaned animals a year. While there are several permanent residents at the Wildlife Center, their goal is to tend to sick and injured animals and release them back into the wild.
“The cat was very weak and underweight but otherwise healthy,” Tammy O’Neil said.
The native endangered Ohio cat is now living at the wildlife center and being conditioned to live in the wild. “We’ll have him a year,” O’Neil said. Then the cat will be released.
(Click on the photo gallery below to see some of the Center’s permanent residents)
Human engagement with the bobcat is very limited to promote a healthy return to the wild. However, Lake Metroparks recently launched a webcam that allows the public access to the bobcat’s pen.
