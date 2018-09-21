30 rescued, several hospitalized following Richmond Heights blaze

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A large-scale fire broke out at a Richmond Heights apartment Friday, triggering a coordinated emergency response from multiple fire departments.
According to authorities, 30 residents -- including children and the elderly -- were rescued from the third story of the complex, and one man is in critical condition after suffering severe smoke inhalation.
Five others were hospitalized with unknown injuries, and roughly 10 people were rescued using ladders.
Roughly 100 people who lived at the Whiteway Drive apartment have been displaced because of the fire.
Panic ensued as smoke alarms and detectors went off, and the fire was so intense residents' doors began to melt.
“The residents that were on the third floor, most of them kept all their doors closed and that’s something as they fire department we’ve really pushed lately is to keep your doors closed in the event of a fire. It keeps the fire out,” said Lt. Jason Buss.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but it doesn’t appear to be weather related.
Residents speculated the fire, which sparked on the third floor, could have started in the elevator.
The Red Cross is aiding with the displaced residents.
