Safety officials discuss recent string of homicides in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Safety officials from the city of Cleveland are expected to address the uptick in homicide investigations recently.
Representatives from the Cleveland Police Department are scheduled to hold a press conference at noon on Friday.
According to Cleveland police, nearly 100 people have been murdered through mid-September.
Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing coverage regarding the homicide investigations and what is being done about the increase in city violence.
