Safety officials discuss recent string of homicides in Cleveland

Representatives from the Cleveland Police Department are scheduled to hold a press conference at noon on Friday.

Safety officials discuss recent string of homicides in Cleveland
Representatives from the Cleveland Police Department are scheduled to hold a press conference at noon on Friday.
By Chris Anderson | September 21, 2018 at 10:19 AM EST - Updated September 21 at 10:19 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Safety officials from the city of Cleveland are expected to address the uptick in homicide investigations recently.

Representatives from the Cleveland Police Department are scheduled to hold a press conference at noon on Friday.

According to Cleveland police, nearly 100 people have been murdered through mid-September.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing coverage regarding the homicide investigations and what is being done about the increase in city violence.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.