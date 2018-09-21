Sunny Side Up: Should the Browns start Baker the rest of the season?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
The Cleveland Browns won for the first time since 2016 when they defeated the New York Jets 21-17.
Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield led the comeback once starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury.
This brings us to the question of the day:
Should Mayfield be the Browns starting quarterback the rest of the season?
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.