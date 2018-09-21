Suspected drug dealer busted in Portage County after 6-month investigation

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man accused of dealing drugs is now in custody following a six-month investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.
Connor Riley Denholm, a 21-year-old Brimfield Township resident, was arrested and booked into the Portage County Jail on Thursday after drug task force deputies served a search warrant at his home.
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators have been looking into the distribution of marijuana and other cannabis products prior to serving the search warrant.
Detectives found six different strands of marijuana, THC wax, self-branded THC edibles, distribution supplies including scales and plastic bags, more than 325 cartridges containing 80 to 87 percent pure THC, and over $17,000 in currency.
Denholm now faces felonious distribution of marijuana. Investigators are seeking additional charges.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.