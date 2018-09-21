Watch Cleveland celebrate the first Browns victory in 635 days

For the first time since Dec. 2016, the Browns and the city of Cleveland celebrated a victory.

By Chris Anderson | September 21, 2018 at 2:07 PM EST - Updated September 21 at 3:50 PM

Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, helped propel the Browns to the team’s first win in 635 days.

His presence sparked the Browns and ignited a spark around the city of Cleveland.

Fans swarmed the streets in downtown and the local bars to receive their Bud Light “victory beer.”

The win gives the Cleveland a 1-1-1- record through three games in the 2018-19 season, and gives Hue Jackson a 2-32-1 record as head coach of the Browns.

