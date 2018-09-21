Watch Cleveland celebrate the first Browns victory in 635 days

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - For the first time since Dec. 2016, the Browns and the city of Cleveland celebrated a victory.
Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, helped propel the Browns to the team’s first win in 635 days.
His presence sparked the Browns and ignited a spark around the city of Cleveland.
Fans swarmed the streets in downtown and the local bars to receive their Bud Light “victory beer.”
The win gives the Cleveland a 1-1-1- record through three games in the 2018-19 season, and gives Hue Jackson a 2-32-1 record as head coach of the Browns.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.