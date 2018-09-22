Anti-Bullying Campaign ends with giveaway of free camper

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 Partnered with General RV to help put a stop to bullying.
We asked you to register and also send in stories of how you stepped up to bullying.
Earlier today a raffle was held to choose a winner, Brian Brauneck.
“It’s fantastic. This is exactly the camper we were looking to purchase on our own anyhow,” declared, Brauneck.
But now Brauneck and his family won’t have to worry about spending money on a camper. They just won one for free.
“We signed up at the IX Center over the Winter. We were looking for this type of Camper and they contacted us,” said Brauneck.
The giveaway was apart of a promotion that General RV is doing for a greater cause.
“We’ve been supporting the Stand Up to bullying campaign for several years now. We think it’s a great program,” said General RV Sales manager, Tim Nicholson.
In fact, each year General RV has given out a camper free of charge.
“People went online. They entered to win and came out today. We had 40 finalist from all over - several states in fact. They all showed up today and we ended up giving it to one lucky winner,” said Nicholson.
And thanks to Sponsors like Cleveland 19 and Muskingum Watershed, Brauneck is the man who’ll now be enjoying this out on the open road.
“It promotes people to get out, do some camping with families and spend time together,” addd Nicholson.
Ultimately it helps to create awareness about the effort to bring bullying to a halt.
“Hopefully we can do a better job of creating that atmosphere where there’s no bullying,” concluded Nicholson.
Brauneck also won a free campsite at The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District Park.
