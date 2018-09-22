The average cost of 1 load of laundry is more than $4

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Vistra Communications report shows the average cost of eight loads of laundry is around $35.
The Not-For-Profit Current of Ohio washed more than 300 loads of laundry for 25 families for free on Saturday.
The Laundry Project was held in Stow, other Laundry Projects will be held in:
- Barberton
- Canton
- Columbus
- Cincinnati
- Loveland
- Akron
Community members can donate detergent, bleach, quarters, one-gallon ziploc bags, garbage bags, coloring brooks, crayons, fabric softener and laundry baskets.
Information about donations can be found at this link.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.