Browns fans love this sign outside of Pour Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Majority of Cleveland Browns fans want rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield to be the starter the rest of the season after he led the comeback as the Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-17 on Thursday.
This was the team’s first win since 2016.
Mayfield came into the game when Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury.
The starting quarterback for Cleveland’s game against the Oakland Raiders has not been announced yet.
A sign outside of the Pour Cleveland coffee shop in downtown Cleveland had fun with the quarterback conversation, the sign reads.
“Feeling Tyrod? After Coffee you Mayfield better.”
ESPN reporter Darren Rovell called it the sign of the day, his tweet had more than 4,000 likes.
“Lol nice work,” Tim Richards posted on Twitter.
ESPN reporter Darren Rovell called it the sign of the day.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.