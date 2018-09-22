Cleveland fan gets Baker Mayfield tattoo after Browns win first game in 600+ days

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland Browns fan got a Baker Mayfield tattoo after the Browns won a game for first time since 2016.
The Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-17 this past Thursday.
“After 635 days without a win, something amazing happened last night! To capture the magic of a long over due and much needed win, I did what any rational person would do. Took the day off and got a tattoo. Baker Special,” Mark Gurko posted on Twitter.
Gurko said he got the tattoo from Two Sons Tattoo in Cleveland.
The owner said it took about ten minutes for hit to give Mark the tattoo.
At this time it has not been announced who the Browns would start at quarterback for the team’s game against the Oakland Raiders.
