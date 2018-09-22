It’s time for the Apple Cider & Apple Butter Festival at Lake Metroparks

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The apple press is up and running, and the apple butter kettle is moved into place. Today starts a month long celebration of fall and the harvest.
The 235-acre Lake Metroparks Farmpark, like many area parks and farms, are bustling with activity in anticipation of fall festivals.
It’s apple cider season and Lake Metroparks Farmpark is kicking off a month’s worth of celebrations with the “Apple Butter & Cider Festival” Saturday & Sunday, September 22 and 23.
The park has a cider press on hand to help make cider, earlier this week it was surrounded by a dozen pre-K aged children from Euclid Park who are learning how to make cider from a basket of apples picked from a tree not 100 yards away.
This weekend is the Apple Butter & Cider Festival, followed by Wool Jamboree & Antique Tractor Show, September 29 and 30 and the Corn & Pumpkin Festival, October 6 & 7, 13 & 14.
During the Corn Festival everyone can help husk, shell and grind the corn while children paint pumpkins. Just a short distance away is the Alien Corn Maze if you just want to get lost in the season.
Lake Metroparks Farmpark is located at 8800 Euclid Chardon Rd. in Kirtland
