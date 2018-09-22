Man dies after fire at Richmond Heights apartment complex

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A man is dead after a fire at a Richmond Heights apartment complex.
The Richmond Heights Division of Fire said at least six people were injured in the fire at the Loganberry Ridge Apartments on Sept. 21.
First responders teamed up for a coordinated emergency response from multiple fire departments.
According to authorities, 30 residents -- including children and the elderly -- were rescued from the third story of the complex.
Roughly 100 people who lived at the Whiteway Drive apartment have been displaced because of the fire.
Panic ensued as smoke alarms and detectors went off, and the fire was so intense residents' doors began to melt.
“The residents that were on the third floor, most of them kept all their doors closed and that’s something as they fire department we’ve really pushed lately is to keep your doors closed in the event of a fire. It keeps the fire out,” said Lt. Jason Buss.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but it doesn’t appear to be weather related.
