Northeast Ohio Weather: We could see coldest temps since early June

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tonight at 9:22 p.m. we welcome fall with the autumnal equinox, although we won’t see 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness until the Sept.25.
Weak high pressure will allow a little clearing tonight as temperatures plummet into the 40s inland and the low 50s along the lake.
Filtered sunshine will be the rule tomorrow as highs recover to seasonable levels near 70.
Mainly clear skies will be the rule Sunday night as lows slip into the mid 50s.
A powder-puff warm front takes a swipe at us from south to north on Monday allowing some early sun to yield to scattered afternoon thunderstorms as highs again top out around 70.
