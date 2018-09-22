Ohio State University plays against Tulane in Urban Meyer’s first game back as coach

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State University is scheduled to play against Tulane at 3:30 p.m. in Columbus on Saturday.
Head Football Coach Urban Meyer was suspended three games by the university for mismanaging former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.
Investigators say Meyer didn’t properly handle the abuse allegations of Zach Smith from his ex-wife Courtney Smith.
OSU is currently a 37-point favorite to win the game, the total is at 67.5.
The Buckeyes are 3-0 on the year and Tulane is 1-2 on the season.
