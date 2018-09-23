Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey gives out backpacks to kids in Cleveland

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey gives out backpacks to kids in Cleveland
Christian Kirskey teamed up with Strikes for Kids (WOIO)
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 23, 2018 at 1:52 PM EST - Updated September 23 at 1:52 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey gave out backpacks to kids in Cleveland on Sunday.

The charity bowling event was held at Rollhouse Entertainment.

He teamed up with the not-for-profit organization Strikes for Kids, a silent auction was also held.

More than 100 backpacks were given out to kids in the area.

The Browns won a game for the first time since 2016 after the team defeated the New York Jets 21-17 this past Thursday.

Cleveland will play against the Oakland Raiders in the team’s fourth game of the season.

