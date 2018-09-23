Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey gives out backpacks to kids in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey gave out backpacks to kids in Cleveland on Sunday.
The charity bowling event was held at Rollhouse Entertainment.
He teamed up with the not-for-profit organization Strikes for Kids, a silent auction was also held.
More than 100 backpacks were given out to kids in the area.
The Browns won a game for the first time since 2016 after the team defeated the New York Jets 21-17 this past Thursday.
Cleveland will play against the Oakland Raiders in the team’s fourth game of the season.
