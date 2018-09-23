Former Bedford Law Director arrested for OVI

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former Bedford Law Director Kenneth Schuman was arrested for an OVI on Friday.
The Bedford Police report shows an anonymous call was placed to dispatchers about a drunk driver in a white Chevy SUV on Broadway Avenue.
An officer noticed the SUV matching the description heading north on Broadway Avenue, according to the police report.
The report shows the officer noticed the driver committing numerous traffic violations, one of the violations was an illegal U-turn that almost caused an accident.
An officer wrote in the report Schuman was pulled over and arrested for OVI and was transported to the Bedford Jail.
He provided a breath sample of .235%, according to the report.
He was charged with OVI, BAC >.17%, and several other traffic offenses.
Schuman was held on a $1,500 personal bond.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.