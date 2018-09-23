High school cross country runner passes away after local meet on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A high school cross country runner has died after collapsing at a running invitational in Charlotte on Saturday.
According to the Southern Pines Pilot, Samantha Davis, a runner for Union Pines High School of Cameron, NC, experienced a seizure while completing the girls race for the Hare and the Hounds Invitational at McAlpine Park and went into cardiac arrest.
According to The Pilot, Davis was taken to Novant Presbyterian Medical Center after personnel on the scene worked to stabilize and transport her. She passed away later that night.
Condolences around the community where Davis lived and among classmates and educators alike are being extended across social media and include the hashtag #SamanthaStrong.
The Union Pine’s High School marching band tweeted:
The school’s spirit club also tweeted out a chance to show support of the band and the Davis family
A GoFundMe page that has already doubled the initial goal to help Samantha’s parents can be found here as well.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.